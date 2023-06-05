Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 0.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. 2,123,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,073. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.