Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.99

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 52688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Avante Logixx Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avante Logixx

In other news, Director Daniel Argiros bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,870.00. Insiders own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

