AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by 3M

3M reaffirmed their upgrade rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,696.89.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZO traded down $12.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,368.74. 41,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,583.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2,498.10.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $3,468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AutoZone by 28.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.