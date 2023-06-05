Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.98. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

