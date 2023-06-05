ASD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.20 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $45.98 million and $4.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,037.04 or 1.00016070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06828173 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,189,035.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

