Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

ARIS stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

