Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,860 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAC. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 267,144 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 52.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 67,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:AAC remained flat at $10.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.