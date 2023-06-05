Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.33.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.