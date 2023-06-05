Apriem Advisors Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Apriem Advisors owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. 291,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

