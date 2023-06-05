Apriem Advisors Sells 13,553 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.7% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Intel by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 262,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,567,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,629,793. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.