Apriem Advisors Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.3% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

