Apriem Advisors Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,192. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $425.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

