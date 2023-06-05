Apriem Advisors Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded down $9.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $603.82. 536,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

