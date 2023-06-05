Apriem Advisors Has $431,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $800.74. 1,976,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,031. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $656.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $333.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

