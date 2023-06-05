Apriem Advisors Has $2.67 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.73 on Monday, reaching $208.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.