Apriem Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Apriem Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Eaton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.36. 1,147,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.65. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $187.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

