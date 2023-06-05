Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,516,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 33.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,899,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 513.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 368,506 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

AIRC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 269,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

