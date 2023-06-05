Antipodean Advisors LLC Sells 465,400 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Antipodean Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,400 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for about 1.4% of Antipodean Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Antipodean Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 247,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

