Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $21.32

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.32, but opened at $21.99. Antero Resources shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 516,892 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
