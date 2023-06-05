Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $21.32

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.32, but opened at $21.99. Antero Resources shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 516,892 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Stories

