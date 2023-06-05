ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.92.
ANSYS Price Performance
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.00 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.