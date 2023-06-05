ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.00 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.81.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

