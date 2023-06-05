Analysts’ Upgrades for June 5th (BLKB, CLPR, CMA, EQR, ETRN, F, NGL, OTPBF, RIO, RSTGF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 5th:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.24 price target on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.80.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 6,000 ($74.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,200 ($76.62).

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TUI (LON:TUI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 843 ($10.42) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,680 ($20.76).

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

