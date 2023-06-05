AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMREP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.