AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Performance
NYSE AXR opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
