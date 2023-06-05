Amgen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,832.18 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Amgen has a total market cap of $109.50 million and $39,832.18 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.85063592 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,787.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

