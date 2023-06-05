Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $79,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.08. 103,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,115. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.81.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

