American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.9% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.92. 865,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.40. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

