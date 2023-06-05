American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,284 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Express were worth $119,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.92. 1,746,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

