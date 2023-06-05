American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,411,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

