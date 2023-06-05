Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $482,440.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,843,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,584,977. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

