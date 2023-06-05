Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.51

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 36171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$344.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.30.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.19 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 51.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.7238095 EPS for the current year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

