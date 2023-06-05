Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.
NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $126.95. 13,622,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,554,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
