Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. 127,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 987,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,137.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

