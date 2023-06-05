Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.94

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 124936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 374,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.