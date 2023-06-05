Albany International Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Albany International by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Stories

