Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $37,040,500.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00.

ABNB stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

