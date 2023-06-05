Aion Reaches Market Cap of $476,669.94 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Aion has a market cap of $476,669.94 and $116.82 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00126878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00023678 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

