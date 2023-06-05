aelf Price Tops $0.30 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. aelf has a market cap of $186.62 million and $3.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,613,388 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

