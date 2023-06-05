Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

