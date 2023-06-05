Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.65.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $438.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.