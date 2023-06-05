ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.0 %
ADMA opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 1,541,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 721,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
