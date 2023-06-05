ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.0 %

ADMA opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 1,541,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 721,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.