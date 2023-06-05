Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $229.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 833.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 20.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

