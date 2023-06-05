Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.