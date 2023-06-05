92,000 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Acquired by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. Adient accounts for about 1.0% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Adient Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ADNT traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $34.63. 340,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

