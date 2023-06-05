894,271 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Latham Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 150,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:SWIM remained flat at $3.73 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 324,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,363. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

