82,310 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,605. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

