76,005 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $83.94. 5,532,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,240,916. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alibaba Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

