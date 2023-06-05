58.com Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 58.com in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.28.

AAPL stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.58. The stock had a trading volume of 121,661,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,857,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $253,207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 595,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $5,905,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

