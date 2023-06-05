1,902 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Mirova

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $138.55. 211,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $132.21. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

