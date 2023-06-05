183,960 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,738,000. Prologis makes up about 1.5% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 367,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

