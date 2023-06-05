1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 7,686 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. 2,415,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,851,042. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.