1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,239 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $27,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 120,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $101.59. 72,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,350. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.